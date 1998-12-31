1998

About a half dozen slacker dudes dwell at their jobs at Los Enchiladas, the local Mexican sit-down joint. The 2 folks in "management" are both into their own authority and fill their days creating wild & stupid rules for the working folk. By mid-film, however, the manager has fled the cops after beating the crap out of a competing restaurant's dancing gyro... and the "Chef" has jumped ship to join a beatnik poet's groups which specializes in exotic menu-writing. This leaves the minimum-wage crowd to run the place as they see fit.... and they see a lot of debauchery, booze, and free steak in their future.