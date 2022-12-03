Los misterios de Trulalá

Not Available

In April 2008 Manuel García Ferré - creator of Hijitus - visited the “School for Animators” in Rosario, accompanied by the animators Néstor Córdoba, Jorge Benedetti, Alberto Grisolía, the sound engineer Francisco Busso and the voice actor Pelusa Suero. The independent animators of Rosario had the opportunity to talk with them and exchange experiences. From that meeting, and from the contact and collaboration with different admirers and fans of the García Ferré universe, animation historians, and fellow cartoonists, this animated documentary was born, which pays tribute to the artists who paved the way for animation in the decade of the 60.