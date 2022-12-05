Los Peques Volumen 2

Not Available

Even in small experiences could nest a story worth telling. Such is the main axis for the return of this multi-awarded film saga. Retaking it's celebrated humoristic freshness, in combination with well made action sequences and moments of great emotion. 'Los Peques' continue to offer the wonders of the everyday world and it's privacy, everything set on the marvelous Argentine landscapes. An unmissable compilation of anecdotes and adventures whose delight unknown the borders of age.