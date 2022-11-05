Los árboles mueren de pie

For over twenty years, an elderly man convinces his wife that their long-lost criminal grandson has changed his ways to become a successful professional and loving husband. When he learns of his grandson’s death, he decides to keep yet another secret and arranges for a false couple to pose as their exiled grandson and his wife. As the couple enters, uncertainties arise. Will they be able to convince her?
|Amalia Sánchez Ariño
|José Cibrián
|Francisco López Silva
|Francisco Pablo Donadío
|Elda Dessel
|Carlos Enríquez
