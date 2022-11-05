Not Available

Los árboles mueren de pie

  • Drama

For over twenty years, an elderly man convinces his wife that their long-lost criminal grandson has changed his ways to become a successful professional and loving husband. When he learns of his grandson’s death, he decides to keep yet another secret and arranges for a false couple to pose as their exiled grandson and his wife. As the couple enters, uncertainties arise. Will they be able to convince her?

Cast

Amalia Sánchez Ariño
José Cibrián
Francisco López Silva
Francisco Pablo Donadío
Elda Dessel
Carlos Enríquez

