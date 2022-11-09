Los últimos 100 días de Diana

Not Available

Twenty years after the tragic 1997 death of Princess Diana in Paris, this ABC special provides new perspective on her final days. Host Martin Bashir, who revealingly interviewed Diana in 1995, takes viewers inside her final months and days. "The last 48 hours of her life, we tell that story in fairly careful detail. There are some phone calls that take place, there are some things that happen that I think are something of a revelation," Bashir said. The documentary also looks at the prior years of Diana's life.