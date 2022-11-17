Loser\'s Adventur

A high school wrestling team's fate is on the line due to their unpopularity and lack of budget. All the students have left the team except for two, who are from a broken family. The coach Sang-kyu lost his job and is making a living as a bus driver. However, he tries continuously to persuade the school principal to let the remaining team members compete in a match for one last time. At last, the principal gives them the chance to compete and the wrestling team only has two weeks to prepare for their final match.
