Lost and Delirious is the story of three adolescent girls' first love, their discovery of sexual passion, and their search for identities. Set in a posh, private boarding school surrounded by luxuriant, green forest, Lost and Delirious moves swiftly from academic routine, homesickness, and girlish silliness to the darker region of lover's intrigue.
|Jessica Paré
|Victoria 'Tori' Moller
|Mischa Barton
|Mary 'Mouse' Bedford
|Jackie Burroughs
|Fay Vaughn
|Mimi Kuzyk
|Eleanor Bannet
|Graham Greene
|Joe Menzies
|Emily VanCamp
|Allison Moller
