2001

Lost and Delirious

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 20th, 2001

Studio

Cité-Amérique

Lost and Delirious is the story of three adolescent girls' first love, their discovery of sexual passion, and their search for identities. Set in a posh, private boarding school surrounded by luxuriant, green forest, Lost and Delirious moves swiftly from academic routine, homesickness, and girlish silliness to the darker region of lover's intrigue.

Cast

Jessica ParéVictoria 'Tori' Moller
Mischa BartonMary 'Mouse' Bedford
Jackie BurroughsFay Vaughn
Mimi KuzykEleanor Bannet
Graham GreeneJoe Menzies
Emily VanCampAllison Moller

Images

1 More Images