Lost Angels: Skid Row Is My Home

Los Angeles' Skid Row is home to one of the largest homeless populations in the United States. And we found, inside that community, the remarkable and enormously moving stories of Olympic athletes, Harvard attorneys, accomplished musicians, scholars. We found poverty, drugs and mental illness, of course - but more importantly we found life, hope and incredibly powerful human journeys.
|Catherine Keener
|Narrator
|Danny Harris
|Himself
|Linda Harris
|Herself
|Teri Hughes
|Detroit
|Lee Anne Leven
|Herself
|Albert Olson
|Bam Bam
