2012

Lost Angels: Skid Row Is My Home

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 6th, 2012

Studio

Not Available

Los Angeles' Skid Row is home to one of the largest homeless populations in the United States. And we found, inside that community, the remarkable and enormously moving stories of Olympic athletes, Harvard attorneys, accomplished musicians, scholars. We found poverty, drugs and mental illness, of course - but more importantly we found life, hope and incredibly powerful human journeys.

Cast

Catherine KeenerNarrator
Danny HarrisHimself
Linda HarrisHerself
Teri HughesDetroit
Lee Anne LevenHerself
Albert OlsonBam Bam

View Full Cast >

Images