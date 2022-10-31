1951

Lost in Alaska

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1951

Studio

Universal Pictures

Two volunteer firemen rescue a gold prospector from suicide. However, once they discover that the police mistakenly want them for murder, they travel with the prospector to Alaska to help chase his girl. Once they arrive, the men discover that most of the town wants the prospector dead. It's up to Abbot and Costello to keep him alive, or else San Francisco is ready to hang them for the murder.

Cast

Lou CostelloGeorge Bell
Mitzi GreenRosette
Tom EwellNugget Joe McDermott
Bruce CabotJake Stillman
Minerva UrecalMrs. McGillicuddy
Emory ParnellSherman

View Full Cast >

Images