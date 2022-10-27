Not Available

Lost in La Mancha

  • Documentary

Studio

Quixote Films

Fulton and Pepe's 2000 documentary captures Terry Gilliam's attempt to get The Man Who Killed Don Quixote off the ground. Back injuries, freakish storms, and more zoom in to sabotage the project (which has never been resurrected).

Cast

Terry GilliamHimself - Writer & Director
Tony GrisoniHimself - Co-Writer
Nicola PecoriniHimself - Director of Photography
José Luis EscolarHimself - Line Producer
Benjamín FernándezHimself - Production Designer
Andrea CalderwoodHerself - Former Head of Production

