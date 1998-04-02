1998

Lost in Space

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

April 2nd, 1998

Studio

Saltire Entertainment

The prospects for continuing life on Earth in the year 2058 are grim. So the Robinsons are launched into space to colonize Alpha Prime, the only other inhabitable planet in the galaxy. But when a stowaway sabotages the mission, the Robinsons find themselves hurtling through uncharted space.

Cast

Gary OldmanDr. Zachary Smith
William HurtProf. John Robinson
Matt LeBlancMaj. Don West
Mimi RogersDr. Maureen Robinson
Heather GrahamDr. Judy Robinson
Lacey ChabertPenny Robinson

