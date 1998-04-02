Lost in Space

The prospects for continuing life on Earth in the year 2058 are grim. So the Robinsons are launched into space to colonize Alpha Prime, the only other inhabitable planet in the galaxy. But when a stowaway sabotages the mission, the Robinsons find themselves hurtling through uncharted space.
|Gary Oldman
|Dr. Zachary Smith
|William Hurt
|Prof. John Robinson
|Matt LeBlanc
|Maj. Don West
|Mimi Rogers
|Dr. Maureen Robinson
|Heather Graham
|Dr. Judy Robinson
|Lacey Chabert
|Penny Robinson
