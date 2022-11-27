Lost in the Woods

Not Available

From 1984 to 1989, Costantinos Pittas took a solo journey across Europe and he shot 30,000 black-and-white photographs with a Minox 35mm compact camera. His aim was to capture the human core of the people living on both sides of Europe’s Iron Curtain. His last picture was taken in Berlin, a day after the Wall came down. As he was motivated by the dream for a united Europe, he thought that his project made no sense after the end of the Cold War. He stashed the negatives away in a box and forgot about them. For a good 25 years…