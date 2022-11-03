Lost Journey

Not Available

Arriving in Toronto from Iran, 19 year old Pedram Abasi embarks on a journey shared by millions of people every year, adapting to a new language and culture. While making great progress to the delight of his aunt and uncle who have taken him in, Pedram's life drastically changes course when he meets Nima and Chirssy who introduce him to a world of all night raves, promiscuous sex, and taking Ecstasy till sunrise. Before long, Pedram's family begins to resent his irresponsible ways and regret ever taking him in. With his education in peril and his life on a downward spiral, Pedram must now regain control before all hope is lost.