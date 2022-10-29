Not Available

Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued

  • Music
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A documentary that goes behind the scenes with some of today's most talented songwriters as they make new music based on long-lost, newly discovered lyrics from Bob Dylan's legendary Basement Tapes sessions. T Bone Burnett brings Elvis Costello, Rhiannon Gddens, Taylor Goldsmith, Jim James and Marcus Mumford together in a dramatic two-week studio session in the basement of Capitol Records. Features an exclusive interview with Bob Dylan. Directed by Sam Jones.

Cast

Elvis CostelloHimself
Rhiannon GiddensHerself
Jim JamesHimself
Marcus MumfordHimself

View Full Cast >

Images