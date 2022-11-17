Not Available

Lotte that Silhouette Girl is a short animated documentary about the fantastic and creative life of film pioneer Lotte Reiniger, who was a rockstar of an animator. She invented the multiplane camera and created the first feature length animation. Lotte that Silhouette Girl is an homage to her, told in Lotte’s style, with stop motion shadow animation and through a lens of folktale storytelling. For many unjust reasons, Lotte is just a footnote in the history of film, but she revolutionized animation and made it what it is today. In this short film, Lotte’s puppets have come back to life to set the story straight.