Lotto ist leichter

Not Available

Actually, Kathi should be happy: her best friend Caro marries and wishes on top of Kathi as a maid of honor. Would not it be the unspeakable coincidence that the wedding is also Kathi's ex-boyfriend Markus and his new super-girlfriend Maria invited. For Kathi it is clear: She has to find a companion for Caro's wedding. Easier said than done: All conceivable men in their circle of acquaintances are already taken. So Kathis way leads to the brokerage "Datelink". Already at the first meetings she receives illustrious, colorful and absurd insights into a generation of men in search of the woman for life.