Lou Reed: Live at Montreux

Not Available

Lou Reed is one of the most influential artists of the rock era. From his days in the sixties as the main singer and songwriter of the Velvet Underground and through his mercurial solo career he has kept his audience and the critics on their toes with dramatic changes of musical direction from album to album. Underpinning everything however has been his unquestionable ability as a songwriter and performer of the highest class. This DVD contains Lou Reed’s only Montreux performance to date in July 2000. This was part of his tour for the acclaimed Ecstasy album. Tracklisting: 1) Paranoia Key Of E 2) Turn To Me 3) Modern Dance 4) Ecstasy 5) Smalltown 6) Future Farmers Of America 7) Turning Around Time 8) Romeo Had Juliette 9) Riptide 10) Rock Minuet 11) Mystic Child 12) Tatters 13) Set The Twilight Reeling 14) Dirty Blvd 15) Dime Store Mystery 16) Perfect Day