Louder Than Bombs

Three years after his wife, acclaimed photographer Isabelle Reed, dies in a car crash, Gene keeps everyday life going with his shy teenage son, Conrad. A planned exhibition of Isabelle’s photographs prompts Gene's older son, Jonah, to return to the house he grew up in - and for the first time in a very long time, the father and the two brothers are living under the same roof.
|Gabriel Byrne
|Gene
|Isabelle Huppert
|Isabelle
|Jesse Eisenberg
|Jonah
|Devin Druid
|Conrad
|Amy Ryan
|Hannah Brennan
|David Strathairn
|Richard Weissman
View Full Cast >