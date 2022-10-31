Louyre: This Our Still Life

Not Available

A deliciously eccentric, yet touching portrait of director Andrew Kotting's daughter Eden as a young woman in their tumbledown Pyrennean farmhouse. Last seen in Gallivant (1996) as a plucky kid touring the coastline of Britain with her Big Granny, Eden, now 23, is here shown painting still lifes and singing along to the radio as the seasons ebb and flow around her. Reminiscent of Stan Brakhage's Dog Star Man, this lo-fi marvel features music by Scanner's Robin Rimbaud and a range of voices from Kotting's sound archive to explore notions of nostalgia, memory and place.