Is love today different from what it was in the past when lovers like Laila-Majnu or Romeo-Juliet perished in each other’s arms? Today, in the age of online romance and one-night stands, many would say love is just a whirlwind. But no! ‘Love Aaj Kal’ will have you believe that certain things don’t change with the passage of time.
|Saif Ali Khan
|Jai Vardhan Singh/Veer Singh
|Deepika Padukone
|Meera Pandit
|Rishi Kapoor
|Veer Singh
|Rahul Khanna
|Vikram Joshi
|Giselli Monteiro
|Harleen Kaur
|Rajendranath Zutshi
|Harleen's Father
