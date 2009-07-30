2009

Love Aaj Kal

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 30th, 2009

Studio

Eros International

Is love today different from what it was in the past when lovers like Laila-Majnu or Romeo-Juliet perished in each other’s arms? Today, in the age of online romance and one-night stands, many would say love is just a whirlwind. But no! ‘Love Aaj Kal’ will have you believe that certain things don’t change with the passage of time.

Cast

Saif Ali KhanJai Vardhan Singh/Veer Singh
Deepika PadukoneMeera Pandit
Rishi KapoorVeer Singh
Rahul KhannaVikram Joshi
Giselli MonteiroHarleen Kaur
Rajendranath ZutshiHarleen's Father

View Full Cast >

Images