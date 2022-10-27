Love Affair

Ex-football star Mike Gambril meets Terry McKay on a flight to Sydney, which is forced to land on a small atoll. They become romantic on board a ship sent to take them to a larger island. They agree to meet in New York three months later to see if the attraction is real. One shows up but the other doesn't. However, a chance meeting brings them together again.
|Warren Beatty
|Mike Gambril
|Annette Bening
|Terry McKay
|Katharine Hepburn
|Ginny
|Garry Shandling
|Kip DeMay
|Chloe Webb
|Tina Wilson
|Pierce Brosnan
|Ken Allen
