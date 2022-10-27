Not Available

Love Affair

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Ex-football star Mike Gambril meets Terry McKay on a flight to Sydney, which is forced to land on a small atoll. They become romantic on board a ship sent to take them to a larger island. They agree to meet in New York three months later to see if the attraction is real. One shows up but the other doesn't. However, a chance meeting brings them together again.

Cast

Warren BeattyMike Gambril
Annette BeningTerry McKay
Katharine HepburnGinny
Garry ShandlingKip DeMay
Chloe WebbTina Wilson
Pierce BrosnanKen Allen

View Full Cast >

Images