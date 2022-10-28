Not Available

Love and...

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Smile Ent.

People have varying perceptions and definitions of love and movies. One must overcome differing opinions and disregard insignificant factors in order to achieve the end product in each aspect. However, it is these trivial features that matter in the end and leave their imprint on our souls. Whether it is for love or for movies, we must continue to question and attend to the subtle inscriptions upon our emotions.

Cast

Park Hae-Il
Ahn Sung-Ki
Han Ye-Ri
Moon So-ri
Nam Myung-ryeol
Baek Hyun-jin

