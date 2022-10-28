Love Beat the Hell Outta Me

Not Available

Four friends play an evening game of dominoes, drink, and talk about women. Each one is going through or has recently experienced a painful breakup. Wesley seems to have worked through his, even though it took him close to suicide. Glenn turns inward; he's depressed and sometimes weepy. Chris seems mad at the world. Sammy looks low-key and self-contained. They know too much about each other, so as the dominoes clack and the liquor flows, the hostility they've been expressing about women gets turned toward each other.