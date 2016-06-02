Love & Friendship

From Jane Austen’s novella, the beautiful and cunning Lady Susan Vernon visits the estate of her in-laws to wait out colorful rumors of her dalliances and to find husbands for herself and her daughter. Two young men, handsome Reginald DeCourcy and wealthy Sir James Martin, severely complicate her plans.
|Kate Beckinsale
|Lady Susan Vernon Martin
|Chloë Sevigny
|Alicia Johnson
|Xavier Samuel
|Reginald DeCourcy
|Stephen Fry
|Mr. Johnson
|Emma Greenwell
|Catherine Vernon
|Justin Edwards
|Charles Vernon
