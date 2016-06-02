2016

Love & Friendship

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

June 2nd, 2016

Studio

Amazon Studios

From Jane Austen’s novella, the beautiful and cunning Lady Susan Vernon visits the estate of her in-laws to wait out colorful rumors of her dalliances and to find husbands for herself and her daughter. Two young men, handsome Reginald DeCourcy and wealthy Sir James Martin, severely complicate her plans.

Cast

Kate BeckinsaleLady Susan Vernon Martin
Chloë SevignyAlicia Johnson
Xavier SamuelReginald DeCourcy
Stephen FryMr. Johnson
Emma GreenwellCatherine Vernon
Justin EdwardsCharles Vernon

