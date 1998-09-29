1998

Love from Ground Zero

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 29th, 1998

Studio

Sandbox Films

Love From Ground Zero follows three strangers across the back roads of America with the ashes of a mutual friend. Using a series of old postcards as a map, the threesome drive from New York to Montana retracing their friend’s journey “out west” years before. As they try to make sense of the untimely death, they are forced to face the realities in their own lives that have brought them down this unpredictable road.

Cast

Simon BakerEric
Jacqueline McKenzieSamantha
Pruitt Taylor VinceWalter
Kathryn ErbeAlex
James GammonHat
Sam RobardsHenry

