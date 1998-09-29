Love From Ground Zero follows three strangers across the back roads of America with the ashes of a mutual friend. Using a series of old postcards as a map, the threesome drive from New York to Montana retracing their friend’s journey “out west” years before. As they try to make sense of the untimely death, they are forced to face the realities in their own lives that have brought them down this unpredictable road.
|Simon Baker
|Eric
|Jacqueline McKenzie
|Samantha
|Pruitt Taylor Vince
|Walter
|Kathryn Erbe
|Alex
|James Gammon
|Hat
|Sam Robards
|Henry
