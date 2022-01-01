Love & Human Remains

Dreary urban landscape of an anonymous Canadian city. Dark comedy about a group of twentysomethings looking for love and meaning in the '90s. The film focuses on roommates David, a gay waiter who has has given up on his acting career, and Candy, a book reviewer who is also David's ex-lover. David and Candy's lives are entangled with those of David's friends and Candy's dates.
|Ruth Marshall
|Candy
|Cameron Bancroft
|Bernie
|Mia Kirshner
|Benita
|Joanne Vannicola
|Jerri
|Matthew Ferguson
|Kane
|Rick Roberts
|Robert
