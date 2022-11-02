Not Available

Love Hurt's

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Renata is a young high-class girl and Ulises is a poor guy. They both fall in love, but they must fight against everyone, specially Renata's rich parents, who want to stop their love by sending her to Canada. The story remarks the difference between social classes in mexico City, and their characters risk everything just to save their love.

Cast

Martha HigaredaRenata
Ximena SariñanaMariana
Alfonso HerreraFrancisco
Barbara KeeganMariza
Pedro DamiánArmando
Zaide Silvia GutiérrezClaudia

