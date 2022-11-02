Love Hurt's

Renata is a young high-class girl and Ulises is a poor guy. They both fall in love, but they must fight against everyone, specially Renata's rich parents, who want to stop their love by sending her to Canada. The story remarks the difference between social classes in mexico City, and their characters risk everything just to save their love.
|Martha Higareda
|Renata
|Ximena Sariñana
|Mariana
|Alfonso Herrera
|Francisco
|Barbara Keegan
|Mariza
|Pedro Damián
|Armando
|Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez
|Claudia
