Love in Simla

After the untimely death of her father and step-mother, Sonia is orphaned and lives with her aunt and paternal uncle (Mrs. and General Rajpal Singh). Sonia is plain-looking as her real mother, and often invites unappreciative, taunts, and critical remarks from her aunt and cousin-sister, Sheela. Sheela has a boyfriend, Dev Kumar Mehra, and she plans to marry him. Fed-up of hearing frequent taunts and adverse remarks about her plain-looks, Sonia challenges Sheetal that she will make Dev fall in love with her.