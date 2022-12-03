Not Available

Love in the Digital Age

    When phone-obsessed millennials, Sara and Lizzie, challenge Gen Xer, Janine to start internet dating while they respectively give up all access to the internet, the three never could have predicted all the surprises in store for them. Unaware of how much they leaned on the comfortability of their former lives, Sara, Lizzie and Janine initially struggle to embrace a new way of thinking. But as time passes each woman discovers something new about themselves and with the help of three unexpected suitors they realize that maybe embracing the unknown is really the quickest path to their “happily ever after.”

