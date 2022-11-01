Not Available

Sexy salon owner Tyme Prentice (Terry Dexter) has a problem that any woman would envy: choosing between her on-again off-again boyfriend, jazz musician Marcelles Wynters (Morris Chestnut) and the handsome and charming neighborhood UPS man, Harvey (played masterfully by newcomer Andre Pitre). R&B star Avant, American Idol finalist, Trenyce Cobbins, actress Ellia English(The Jaime Foxx Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm), and C.O.C.O. Brown round out this stellar cast. With show-stopping new music by R&B songstress Vivian Green, this magical production is entertainment at its finest. For a fun-filled evening of laughter and romance, make time for David E. Talbert's Love In The Nick Of Tyme.