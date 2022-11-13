Love Is The Sunshine

Not Available

In the midnight dormitory, there was a ghostly singing voice, and the voice came from the dying female troupe! The residents of the whole building were extremely scared. The young man and the buddy together investigated the truth of the female ghost, but the deeper and deeper, the troupe makeup artist was possessed by the female ghost, and the bizarre death, followed by the buddy was also scared, mad death, the old mother from the field was once again female Ghosts are entangled, and Lu is also being attacked by ghosts again and again! After a series of thrilling grotesque things, when the night of the night was once again, the most chilling moments finally arrived...