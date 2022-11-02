1936

Love Letters Of A Star

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    November 8th, 1936

    Studio

    Universal Pictures

    A woman commits suicide after being blackmailed, and her husband resolves to kill the man responsible. Blackmail, suicide, murder, a cover-up not to mention yachts and sea planes all wrapped up in an efficient 66 minutes of screen time with Henry Hunter, Polly Rowles and C. Henry Gordon in the leads, and Lewis R. Foster sitting in the director’s chair.

    Cast

    		Henry HunterJohn Aldrich
    		Polly RowlesLydia Todd
    		C. Henry GordonLt. Valcour
    		Walter CoyCharley Warren
    		Hobart CavanaughChester Blodgett
    		mary alice riceJenny Aldrich

    Images