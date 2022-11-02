Love Letters Of A Star

A woman commits suicide after being blackmailed, and her husband resolves to kill the man responsible. Blackmail, suicide, murder, a cover-up not to mention yachts and sea planes all wrapped up in an efficient 66 minutes of screen time with Henry Hunter, Polly Rowles and C. Henry Gordon in the leads, and Lewis R. Foster sitting in the director’s chair.
|Henry Hunter
|John Aldrich
|Polly Rowles
|Lydia Todd
|C. Henry Gordon
|Lt. Valcour
|Walter Coy
|Charley Warren
|Hobart Cavanaugh
|Chester Blodgett
|mary alice rice
|Jenny Aldrich
