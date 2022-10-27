Not Available

Love Live! The School Idol Movie

  • Animation
  • Music
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ASCII Mediaworks

The story of the film begins after the events of the second season, at the graduation ceremony of the third-year students. Knowing that the graduation of the third-year members means the end of μ's, the nine girls take a walk around the school filled with memories. However, when the students attempt to leave the school gates, a single email is sent to them, and the curtain on a new story for μ's begins.

Cast

Aya UchidaKotori Minami
Suzuko MimoriUmi Sonoda
Eriko [Pile] HoriMaki Nishikino
Yurika KuboHanayo Koizumi
Riho IidaRin Hoshizora
Sora TokuiNico Yazawa

