Love Live! The School Idol Movie

The story of the film begins after the events of the second season, at the graduation ceremony of the third-year students. Knowing that the graduation of the third-year members means the end of μ's, the nine girls take a walk around the school filled with memories. However, when the students attempt to leave the school gates, a single email is sent to them, and the curtain on a new story for μ's begins.
|Aya Uchida
|Kotori Minami
|Suzuko Mimori
|Umi Sonoda
|Eriko [Pile] Hori
|Maki Nishikino
|Yurika Kubo
|Hanayo Koizumi
|Riho Iida
|Rin Hoshizora
|Sora Tokui
|Nico Yazawa
