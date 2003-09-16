2003

Love Me If You Dare

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 16th, 2003

Studio

StudioCanal

As adults, best friends Julien and Sophie continue the odd game they started as children -- a fearless competition to outdo one another with daring and outrageous stunts. While they often act out to relieve one another's pain, their game might be a way to avoid the fact that they are truly meant for one another.

Cast

Guillaume CanetJulien
Marion CotillardSophie
Thibault VerhaegheJulien à 8 ans
Joséphine Lebas-JolySophie à 8 ans
Emmanuelle GrönvoldMère de Julien
Frédéric GeertsIgor

View Full Cast >

Images