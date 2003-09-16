Love Me If You Dare

As adults, best friends Julien and Sophie continue the odd game they started as children -- a fearless competition to outdo one another with daring and outrageous stunts. While they often act out to relieve one another's pain, their game might be a way to avoid the fact that they are truly meant for one another.
|Guillaume Canet
|Julien
|Marion Cotillard
|Sophie
|Thibault Verhaeghe
|Julien à 8 ans
|Joséphine Lebas-Joly
|Sophie à 8 ans
|Emmanuelle Grönvold
|Mère de Julien
|Frédéric Geerts
|Igor
