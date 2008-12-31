Love N' Dancing

When a bored-with-life English teacher meets a West Coast Swing champion dancer, they have an instant connection. Both feel that the other can fulfill what was missing in their lives. Jake and Jessica must try to elude all obstacles, romantic or otherwise, to stay focused on the goal - winning the World Title and winning each other. Will they give in to the pressure or come out like champs?
|Tom Malloy
|Jake Mitchell
|Billy Zane
|Kent Krandel
|Caroline Rhea
|Bonnie
|Amy Smart
|Jessica Donovan
