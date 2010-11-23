2010

Love & Other Drugs

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

November 23rd, 2010

Studio

Fox 2000 Pictures

Maggie, an alluring free spirit who won't let anyone - or anything - tie her down. But she meets her match in Jamie, whose relentless and nearly infallible charm serve him well with the ladies and in the cutthroat world of pharmaceutical sales. Maggie and Jamie's evolving relationship takes them both by surprise, as they find themselves under the influence of the ultimate drug: love.

Cast

Jake GyllenhaalJamie Reidy
Anne HathawayMaggie Murdock
Oliver PlattBruce Winston
Hank AzariaDr. Stan Knight
Gabriel MachtTrey Hannigan
Judy GreerCindy

