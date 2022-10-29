Love Project despicts the lives of young adults developing within the artistic community around a production by director Touga. These Millennials are living in an era where everything seems transient, torn between their dreams of absolute freedom and anxieties about their uncertain future. They live in the fast lane and have difficult choices to make.
|Benoît McGinnis
|Alex
|Magalie Lépine-Blondeau
|Louise
|Éric Robidoux
|Marc
|Céline Bonnier
|Lucie Tougas
|Victoria Diamond
|Catherine
|Benoît Lachambre
|Paulo Lapointe
