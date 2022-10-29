Not Available

Love Project

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lyla Films

Love Project despicts the lives of young adults developing within the artistic community around a production by director Touga. These Millennials are living in an era where everything seems transient, torn between their dreams of absolute freedom and anxieties about their uncertain future. They live in the fast lane and have difficult choices to make.

Cast

Benoît McGinnisAlex
Magalie Lépine-BlondeauLouise
Éric RobidouxMarc
Céline BonnierLucie Tougas
Victoria DiamondCatherine
Benoît LachambrePaulo Lapointe

View Full Cast >

Images