Love's Abiding Joy

The continued Westward journey of settlers Missie and Willie Lahaye. Their roots now firmly planted as they set up homestead in the far West, Missie begins to realize her passion for teaching as Willie cares for the couple's young daughter Kathy while expanding the family ranch with a little help from sons Jeff and Matthew.
|Dale Midkiff
|Clark Davis
|Logan Bartholomew
|Willie LaHaye
|Frank McRae
|Cookie
|Drew Tyler Bell
|Jeff LaHaye
|William Morgan Sheppard
|Scottie
|Erin Cottrell
|Missie LaHaye
