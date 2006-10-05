2006

Love's Abiding Joy

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 5th, 2006

Studio

The continued Westward journey of settlers Missie and Willie Lahaye. Their roots now firmly planted as they set up homestead in the far West, Missie begins to realize her passion for teaching as Willie cares for the couple's young daughter Kathy while expanding the family ranch with a little help from sons Jeff and Matthew.

Cast

Dale MidkiffClark Davis
Logan BartholomewWillie LaHaye
Frank McRaeCookie
Drew Tyler BellJeff LaHaye
William Morgan SheppardScottie
Erin CottrellMissie LaHaye

