Love Song of West River

The girl Xiang Meilan is a 'golden phoenix flying out of the nest', who owns enviable love and future. For graduation design, she went back to the mountain village with her rich second-generation boyfriend. Witnessing the declining of the countryside, she chose to stay here and transform the ancient houses into rural inns. On her way of entrepreneurship, she encountered interference of feudal superstition, obstacle of traditional forces, misunderstanding of villagers, and twists and turns of love. Eventually, she overcame the difficulties, integrated rural and urban civilization, and revitalized the ancient mountain village.