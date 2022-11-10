Love Story

Harvard Law student Oliver Barrett IV and music student Jennifer Cavilleri share a chemistry they cannot deny - and a love they cannot ignore. Despite their opposite backgrounds, the young couple put their hearts on the line for each other. When they marry, Oliver's wealthy father threatens to disown him. Jenny tries to reconcile the Barrett men, but to no avail.
|Ali MacGraw
|Jennifer Cavalleri
|Ryan O'Neal
|Oliver Barrett IV
|John Marley
|Phil Cavalleri
|Ray Milland
|Oliver Barrett III
|Russell Nype
|Dean Thompson
|Tommy Lee Jones
|Hank - Oliver\'s Roommate
