Love Thy Neighbour The Movie

Eddy Booth and his wife Joan live next door to Bill and Barbie Reynolds Joan and Barbie are best friends, having much in common....that is apart from their husbands! Whilst Eddy is a staunch Socialist, Bill is a cautious Conservative but this is not the only point of contention. The Booths are white, the Reynolds black and Eddy's attitudes on matters of race cannot be considered liberal. Sparks and tempers are about to fly when the two women enter a competition whose theme is Love Thy Neighbour in this light hearted but poignant examination of ignorance and bigotry.