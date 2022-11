Not Available

From the concert held on June 28, 2018 at SHIBUYA TSUTAYA O-EAST. 1 The Awakening 2 The Crusade 3 Warning Shot 4 Break The Wall 5 Scream For Me 6 Shadowmaker 7 Above The Black Sea 8 Inspire 9 The Apocalypse 10 The Hammer Of Wrath 11 Liar 12 Burden Of Time 13 Don’t Bite The Dust 14 Under The Red Sky 15 Edge Of The World 16 Bravehearted