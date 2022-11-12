Loved on hire

Not Available

Sea shore at sunset time. Charming music creates an idyllic atmosphere of love. Pleasant company in the person of a helpful young man. What else is needed to turn the head of an attractive girl who briefly fell out of the bustle of a big city? Unable to escape from the captivity of the spa tale, the main character decides to change her life. But in fact, everything is more prosaic than it may sometimes seem. A hasty decision turns into an unpleasant everyday situation. To get out of the situation, you have to resort to the help of a complete stranger. However, this is fraught with surprises.