Not Available

Lover Boy

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Gaumont

    "The Pocket Lover" tells the story of Julien, a 15 year-old boy who falls in love with an older woman, later discovered to be a prostitute. Now, Julien will have to face several obstacles, which includes his parents opposition with this affair, and Julien's own perceptions about the woman's line of work, going out with wealthy guys.

    Cast

    		Mimsy FarmerHéléna
    		Madeleine RobinsonMadame Josée
    		Bernard FressonGilbert
    		Andréa FerréolSuzanne Chaput, la mère de Julien
    		Serge SauvionCharles Chaput, le père de Julien
    		Stéphane JobertCapo

    View Full Cast >

    Images