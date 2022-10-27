"The Pocket Lover" tells the story of Julien, a 15 year-old boy who falls in love with an older woman, later discovered to be a prostitute. Now, Julien will have to face several obstacles, which includes his parents opposition with this affair, and Julien's own perceptions about the woman's line of work, going out with wealthy guys.
|Mimsy Farmer
|Héléna
|Madeleine Robinson
|Madame Josée
|Bernard Fresson
|Gilbert
|Andréa Ferréol
|Suzanne Chaput, la mère de Julien
|Serge Sauvion
|Charles Chaput, le père de Julien
|Stéphane Jobert
|Capo
View Full Cast >