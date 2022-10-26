1961

Lover Come Back

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 1961

Studio

Universal International Pictures

Rock Hudson and Doris Day are together again! Jerry Webster (Hudson) and Carol Templeton (Day) are rival Madison Avenue advertising executives who each dislike each other’s methods. After he steals a client out from under her cute little nose, revenge prompts her to infiltrate his secret "VIP" campaign in order to persuade the mystery product’s scientist to switch to her firm.

Cast

Doris DayCarol Templeton
Tony RandallPeter 'Pete' Ramsey
Edie AdamsRebel Davis
Jack OakieJ. Paxton Miller
Jack KruschenDoctor Linus Tyler
Ann B. DavisMillie, Carol's Secretary

