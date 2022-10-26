Lover Come Back

Rock Hudson and Doris Day are together again! Jerry Webster (Hudson) and Carol Templeton (Day) are rival Madison Avenue advertising executives who each dislike each other’s methods. After he steals a client out from under her cute little nose, revenge prompts her to infiltrate his secret "VIP" campaign in order to persuade the mystery product’s scientist to switch to her firm.
|Doris Day
|Carol Templeton
|Tony Randall
|Peter 'Pete' Ramsey
|Edie Adams
|Rebel Davis
|Jack Oakie
|J. Paxton Miller
|Jack Kruschen
|Doctor Linus Tyler
|Ann B. Davis
|Millie, Carol's Secretary
