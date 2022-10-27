Randy Bodek works as a pizza delivery boy at Senor Pizza to make a few extra bucks. Some customers are special, though: When the order is for a pizza with extra anchovies, it means the female customers are looking for some loving. "Loverboy's" reputation soon makes him very popular, but when Mom Bodek suddenly feels like some extra anchovies, things are looking grim for young Randy
|Patrick Dempsey
|Randy Bodek
|Kirstie Alley
|Dr. Joyce Palmer
|Carrie Fisher
|Monica Delancy
|Kate Jackson
|Diane Bodek
|Nancy Valen
|Jenny Gordon
|Robert Ginty
|Joe Bodek
