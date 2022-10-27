1989

Loverboy

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 27th, 1989

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Randy Bodek works as a pizza delivery boy at Senor Pizza to make a few extra bucks. Some customers are special, though: When the order is for a pizza with extra anchovies, it means the female customers are looking for some loving. "Loverboy's" reputation soon makes him very popular, but when Mom Bodek suddenly feels like some extra anchovies, things are looking grim for young Randy

Cast

Patrick DempseyRandy Bodek
Kirstie AlleyDr. Joyce Palmer
Carrie FisherMonica Delancy
Kate JacksonDiane Bodek
Nancy ValenJenny Gordon
Robert GintyJoe Bodek

