The story of Charlie Darby, who has everything going for him: a great job, friends, family, the whole package. The one thing Charlie doesn't have is love, because every time he gets close, he goes clinically insane. When he meets the perfect girl, Charlie must overcome his psychosis to claim his chance at true love.
|Matt LeBlanc
|Charlie Darby
|Ali Larter
|Molly
|Rachael Harris
|Roberta (as Rachel Harris)
|Ashley Williams
|Felicia
|Chevy Chase
|Lester Horn
|Kristen Johnston
|Katherine
