2014

Lovesick

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 23rd, 2014

Studio

Night and Day Pictures

The story of Charlie Darby, who has everything going for him: a great job, friends, family, the whole package. The one thing Charlie doesn't have is love, because every time he gets close, he goes clinically insane. When he meets the perfect girl, Charlie must overcome his psychosis to claim his chance at true love.

Cast

Matt LeBlancCharlie Darby
Ali LarterMolly
Rachael HarrisRoberta (as Rachel Harris)
Ashley WilliamsFelicia
Chevy ChaseLester Horn
Kristen JohnstonKatherine

View Full Cast >

Images