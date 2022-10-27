Loving Annabelle

Annabelle is the wise-beyond-her-years newcomer to an exclusive Catholic girls school. Having been expelled from her first two schools she's bound to stir some trouble. Sparks fly though when sexual chemistry appears between her and the Head of her dorm and English teacher, Simone Bradley. Annabelle pursues her relentlessly and until the end the older woman manages to avoid the law.
|Diane Gaidry
|Simone Bradley
|Laura Breckenridge
|Colins
|Michelle Horn
|Kristen
|Gustine Fudickar
|Cat Pegrum
|Ilene Graff
|Mother Immaculata
|Kevin McCarthy
|Father Harris
