Loving Annabelle

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Big Easy Pictures

Annabelle is the wise-beyond-her-years newcomer to an exclusive Catholic girls school. Having been expelled from her first two schools she's bound to stir some trouble. Sparks fly though when sexual chemistry appears between her and the Head of her dorm and English teacher, Simone Bradley. Annabelle pursues her relentlessly and until the end the older woman manages to avoid the law.

Cast

Diane GaidrySimone Bradley
Laura BreckenridgeColins
Michelle HornKristen
Gustine FudickarCat Pegrum
Ilene GraffMother Immaculata
Kevin McCarthyFather Harris

