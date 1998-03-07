1998

Loyal Opposition

  Thriller
  Action
  Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 7th, 1998

Studio

Not Available

When a terrorist surfaces, the Chairman of the Joint Chief urges the President for military response. However, the President prefers to try negotiating. So, the General takes the President prisoner and launches an offensive of his own. And the Vice President is the only one who can do something about it. And the Vice President's a woman.

Cast

Joan Van ArkVice President Elizabeth Lane
Nick MancusoGeneral James Metzger
Rick SpringfieldSenator Barklay
Lloyd BochnerPresident Mark Hayden
Corbin BernsenSecret Service agent John Gray
Don DiamontSecret Service Agent John Vendome

Images