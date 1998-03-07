Loyal Opposition

When a terrorist surfaces, the Chairman of the Joint Chief urges the President for military response. However, the President prefers to try negotiating. So, the General takes the President prisoner and launches an offensive of his own. And the Vice President is the only one who can do something about it. And the Vice President's a woman.
|Joan Van Ark
|Vice President Elizabeth Lane
|Nick Mancuso
|General James Metzger
|Rick Springfield
|Senator Barklay
|Lloyd Bochner
|President Mark Hayden
|Corbin Bernsen
|Secret Service agent John Gray
|Don Diamont
|Secret Service Agent John Vendome
