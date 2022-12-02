Lucerne Festival: Mahler - Symphony No. 3

Not Available

Claudio Abbado has realised a dream with the Lucerne Festival Orchestra. The orchestra, an exclusive ensemble of handpicked musicial stars, opens up new dimensions in the interpretation of symphonic music with exceptional soloists. The line-up includes such luminaries as Ilya Gringolts and Sabine and Wolfgang Meyer, alongside members of the world's great orchestras. The cellos section alone boasts Natalia Gutman, Clemens Hagen and Valentin Erben. Claudio Abbado is undeniably a supreme Mahler conductor and his best selling recordings with the Lucerne Festival Orchestra symphonies No. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9 have already been released on EuroArts the symphonies have set new standards in interpretation of works by Gustav Mahler.